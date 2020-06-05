Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.75. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 229,800 shares changing hands.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.97%.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,015 shares in the company, valued at $767,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 279,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 90.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. 26.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

