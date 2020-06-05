Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $2.75. Dropcar shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 1,379,338 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dropcar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

