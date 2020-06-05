Tiffany & Co. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TIF)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 31,988 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,013% compared to the average volume of 2,873 put options.

TIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIF opened at $114.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.40. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

