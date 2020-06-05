Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 52,932 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the typical volume of 9,286 call options.

SAVE opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.68 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

