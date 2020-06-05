Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 52,932 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the typical volume of 9,286 call options.

SAVE opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.68 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines
Purple Innovation Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Purple Innovation Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Infineon Technologies PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Infineon Technologies PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
HEXO Sees Unusually High Options Volume
HEXO Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DavidsTea
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DavidsTea
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Scientific Games Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Scientific Games Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report