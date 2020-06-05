Purple Innovation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,694 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 842% compared to the typical daily volume of 286 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of PRPL opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.79 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

