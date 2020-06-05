Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.53 ($22.71).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

