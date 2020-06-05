Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,101 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,903% compared to the typical volume of 31 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.74% of DavidsTea worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DTEA opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. DavidsTea has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DavidsTea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

