Traders Purchase Large Volume of Scientific Games Call Options (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,538 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,627% compared to the average daily volume of 668 call options.

Shares of SGMS opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.50. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Scientific Games news, CEO Barry L. Cottle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

