Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 15,326 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,102% compared to the average volume of 696 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 83,266 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $3.54 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

SLNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

