Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,196 call options on the company. This is an increase of 632% compared to the typical volume of 300 call options.
In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after buying an additional 2,255,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 231.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 354,523 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRVB opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 3.98. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.82.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.
Recommended Story: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.