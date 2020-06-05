Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,592 call options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the average volume of 1,928 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGO. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 22,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $36,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogo will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

