Glu Mobile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 102,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,760% compared to the average daily volume of 5,514 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLUU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

In related news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 399,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 271,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,410 over the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,836,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,495 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,700,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,546 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,130,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 948,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $5,890,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.87. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

