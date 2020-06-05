Traders Buy High Volume of Perrigo Put Options (NYSE:PRGO)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,843 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,031% compared to the typical volume of 163 put options.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,286,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 80.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines
Purple Innovation Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Purple Innovation Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Infineon Technologies PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Infineon Technologies PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
HEXO Sees Unusually High Options Volume
HEXO Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DavidsTea
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DavidsTea
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Scientific Games Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Scientific Games Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report