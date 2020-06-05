Traders Buy High Volume of Perrigo Put Options (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,843 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,031% compared to the typical volume of 163 put options.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,286,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 80.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

