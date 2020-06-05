Healthpeak Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,284 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,648% compared to the typical volume of 531 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 573,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 99,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,159 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $12,737,000.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

