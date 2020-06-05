ASML Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,387 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical volume of 1,193 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of ASML from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $353.11 on Friday. ASML has a 52 week low of $188.81 and a 52 week high of $353.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,772,000 after purchasing an additional 388,387 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,086,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,144,000 after acquiring an additional 212,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ASML by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,959,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,364 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,594,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.