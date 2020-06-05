Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.44, approximately 3,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

EIFZF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $49.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41.

