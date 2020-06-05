Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kezar Life Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,471 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 82,267% compared to the typical volume of 3 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

