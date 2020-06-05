Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO):

  6/3/2020 – Spero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/2/2020 – Spero Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
  5/22/2020 – Spero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
  5/20/2020 – Spero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
  5/15/2020 – Spero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
  5/13/2020 – Spero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
  • 5/11/2020 – Spero Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  5/9/2020 – Spero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/8/2020 – Spero Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
  5/4/2020 – Spero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
  5/2/2020 – Spero Therapeutics had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.
  4/24/2020 – Spero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
  4/21/2020 – Spero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.
  4/16/2020 – Spero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
  4/15/2020 – Spero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $253.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 654.03% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

