Traders Purchase High Volume of Amicus Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,295 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 930% compared to the typical daily volume of 708 call options.

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.85 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $88,575.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,273 shares of company stock worth $1,717,037. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

