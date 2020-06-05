Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grand City Properties (GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA: GYC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/29/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Grand City Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/19/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €21.10 ($24.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GYC opened at €21.80 ($25.35) on Friday. Grand City Properties SA has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.75.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

