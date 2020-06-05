Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grand City Properties (GYC)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Grand City Properties (FRA: GYC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 5/29/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/20/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/19/2020 – Grand City Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 5/19/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/18/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/18/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €21.10 ($24.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/18/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 4/15/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/9/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GYC opened at €21.80 ($25.35) on Friday. Grand City Properties SA has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.75.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines
Purple Innovation Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Purple Innovation Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Infineon Technologies PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Infineon Technologies PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
HEXO Sees Unusually High Options Volume
HEXO Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DavidsTea
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DavidsTea
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Scientific Games Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Scientific Games Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report