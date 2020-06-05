Air Transport Services Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,230 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 691% compared to the average volume of 282 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,024,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

ATSG opened at $22.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,145.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.