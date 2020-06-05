Altisource Portfolio Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,836 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,853% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 48,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $416,179.82. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 652,636 shares of company stock worth $5,472,447. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $15.89 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 242.64% and a negative net margin of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.