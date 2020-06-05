Traders Buy High Volume of Denny’s Call Options (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,006 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 620% compared to the typical volume of 695 call options.

Denny’s stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Denny’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after buying an additional 819,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 553,094 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 203,179 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 273,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

