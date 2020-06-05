Newmark Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,570 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,553% compared to the average daily volume of 95 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

NMRK opened at $5.60 on Friday. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 1,285.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

