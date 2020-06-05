Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Trading Down 7.8%

Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 1,389,056 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,472,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

In related news, CEO Scott Mahoney acquired 3,043,479 shares of Taronis Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,347.90.

Taronis Fuels, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and distributes industrial gases and welding equipment and services to the retail and wholesale metalworking and manufacturing industries. It also creates, sells, and distributes MagneGas, a synthetic gas used as an alternative to acetylene and other fossil-fuel derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

