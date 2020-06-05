Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €83.00 ($96.51) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.71 ($93.84).

FRA BAYN opened at €62.70 ($72.91) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €59.43 and a 200 day moving average of €65.49. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

