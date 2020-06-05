Fuchs Petrolub’s (FPE) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €33.75 ($39.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Commerzbank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.17 ($39.74).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €31.35 ($36.45) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.24.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

