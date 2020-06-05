Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €9.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.05) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.62% from the company’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.58) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.02 ($9.33).

ETR AT1 opened at €5.57 ($6.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €4.88 and its 200-day moving average is €6.72. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.33). The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

