Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 31.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.40 ($40.00).

Shares of BDT opened at €38.10 ($44.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $386.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.00 and a 200 day moving average of €44.27. Bertrandt has a 12 month low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a 12 month high of €67.00 ($77.91).

About Bertrandt

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Featured Article: Buyback

Analyst Recommendations for Bertrandt (ETR:BDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tricorn Group Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.84
Tricorn Group Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.84
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,807.48
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,807.48
Acura Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31
Acura Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31
Charles Stanley Group Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $292.80
Charles Stanley Group Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $292.80
Dolphin Capital Investors Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.76
Dolphin Capital Investors Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.76
TomCo Energy Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69
TomCo Energy Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report