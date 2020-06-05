DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €40.00 by Morgan Stanley

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) received a €40.00 ($46.51) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DWS. Barclays set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €27.10 ($31.51) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.82 ($37.00).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €33.94 ($39.46) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €29.23 and its 200-day moving average is €30.39. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52 week low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 52 week high of €39.99 ($46.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

