HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of HBH stock opened at €65.70 ($76.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €32.65 ($37.97) and a 1-year high of €66.10 ($76.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.84.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

