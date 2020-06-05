Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) a €75.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.17 ($79.26).

ETR COP opened at €71.10 ($82.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Compugroup Medical has a one year low of €46.46 ($54.02) and a one year high of €78.50 ($91.28). The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €71.80 and its 200-day moving average is €63.48.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

