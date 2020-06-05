Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €22.00 ($25.58) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.36 ($46.93).

ETR BOSS opened at €27.30 ($31.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.91. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 52-week high of €59.54 ($69.23). The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.52.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

