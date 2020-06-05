Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) PT Set at €27.00 by Deutsche Bank

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €22.10 ($25.70) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.42 ($29.56).

Shares of Rocket Internet stock opened at €18.15 ($21.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.25. Rocket Internet has a 52-week low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 52-week high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

