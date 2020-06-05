Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €28.30 ($32.91) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.32 ($37.58).

Shares of DPW opened at €30.69 ($35.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.80. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

