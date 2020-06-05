Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) PT Set at €24.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) received a €24.00 ($27.91) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays set a €22.10 ($25.70) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.42 ($29.56).

RKET opened at €18.15 ($21.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.25. Rocket Internet has a 52 week low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 52 week high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

