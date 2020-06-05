Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €215.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €215.00 ($250.00) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €202.36 ($235.30).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €185.72 ($215.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €160.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €192.01. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Analyst Recommendations for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines
Purple Innovation Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Purple Innovation Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Infineon Technologies PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Infineon Technologies PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
HEXO Sees Unusually High Options Volume
HEXO Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DavidsTea
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DavidsTea
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Scientific Games Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Scientific Games Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report