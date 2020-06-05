Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €215.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €215.00 ($250.00) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €202.36 ($235.30).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €185.72 ($215.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €160.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €192.01. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.