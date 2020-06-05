Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) Shares Down 2.5%

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:HWX) shares traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19, 8,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 103,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corridor Resources in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Corridor Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $180.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 82.69 and a quick ratio of 81.64.

Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corridor Resources Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corridor Resources Company Profile (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Corridor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corridor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.