Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.76 Million

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to post $920.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $923.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.10 million. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $805.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.93.

NYSE PANW opened at $226.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,480. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,274,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,267,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after acquiring an additional 498,416 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,049,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

