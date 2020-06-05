Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will report $18.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.85 billion and the lowest is $18.18 billion. Humana posted sales of $16.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $74.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.33 billion to $75.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.68 billion to $82.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.42.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $392.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $412.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.