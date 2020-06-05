Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will post $388.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.18 million to $405.50 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $361.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $492,181,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after buying an additional 337,214 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after buying an additional 243,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after buying an additional 221,074 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS opened at $253.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.