Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.24 Million

Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post sales of $56.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.70 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $53.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $241.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $252.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $250.63 million, with estimates ranging from $238.84 million to $267.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 500.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $5,385,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 456,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.30. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.