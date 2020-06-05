Head-To-Head Contrast: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) & Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Stifel Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 1.43 $111.71 million $7.36 9.14 Stifel Financial $3.34 billion 1.06 $448.40 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Piper Sandler Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Piper Sandler Companies and Stifel Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stifel Financial 2 0 1 0 1.67

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.27%. Stifel Financial has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.08%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Stifel Financial.

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Stifel Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stifel Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Stifel Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Stifel Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 8.58% 14.01% 7.60% Stifel Financial 12.52% 14.73% 1.93%

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Piper Sandler Companies on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates and manages in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

