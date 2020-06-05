Financial Contrast: UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) vs. PFO Global (NASDAQ:PFGBQ)

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) and PFO Global (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of UTStarcom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UTStarcom and PFO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom -5.45% -3.53% -2.10% PFO Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

UTStarcom has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFO Global has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UTStarcom and PFO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom 0 0 1 0 3.00 PFO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

UTStarcom currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. Given UTStarcom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTStarcom is more favorable than PFO Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTStarcom and PFO Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom $65.82 million 0.99 -$3.91 million ($0.10) -18.40 PFO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PFO Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UTStarcom.

Summary

UTStarcom beats PFO Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization. The company's end-to-end broadband product portfolio, enhanced through in-house software defined networking based orchestration, enables mobile and fixed-line network operators and enterprises to build networks for a range of applications, including mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offload. It is also leveraging its technology expertise to bring smart networked products to new applications, such as its GoBox automated refrigerated dispenser for retail stores. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

About PFO Global

PFO Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells prescription lenses, finished eyewear, and vision technologies for optometrist's marketplace worldwide. It offers SmartCalc, a proprietary software used to manufacture digital lens designs; and SmartEyewear, a business-to-business online ordering software system, which allows eye care providers to provide various information for patient's eyewear package and unique use. The company also distributes distortion free polycarbonate lenses under the Resolution brand name. Its customers include opticians and optometrists for ophthalmic lenses and complete eyewear; and prescription laboratories for lenses. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. PFO Global, Inc. is a subsidiary of Carpathian Resources Ltd.

