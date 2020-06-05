Head to Head Contrast: MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

MSB Financial has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MSB Financial and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial 16.04% 6.99% 0.77% FFBW 12.67% 2.54% 0.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSB Financial and FFBW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial $25.53 million 2.64 $4.10 million N/A N/A FFBW $12.28 million 5.72 $1.56 million N/A N/A

MSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MSB Financial and FFBW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of MSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of FFBW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSB Financial beats FFBW on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

