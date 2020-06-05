Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) vs. Hennessy Advisors (NYSE:HNNA) Head to Head Comparison

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 19.61% 181.49% 22.87% Hennessy Advisors 24.31% 12.73% 9.21%

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Hennessy Advisors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $799.00 million 3.06 $156.54 million $2.67 11.63 Hennessy Advisors $42.72 million 1.38 $11.03 million N/A N/A

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Hennessy Advisors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Hennessy Advisors on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

