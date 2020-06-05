Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Simmons First National pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

37.2% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simmons First National and UMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $988.15 million 1.93 $238.17 million $2.73 6.41 UMB Financial $1.29 billion 2.12 $243.60 million $4.99 11.39

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Simmons First National. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Simmons First National and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 2 2 0 2.50 UMB Financial 1 0 1 0 2.00

Simmons First National presently has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 67.05%. UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Given Simmons First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 25.09% 10.86% 1.52% UMB Financial 14.24% 7.17% 0.73%

Risk & Volatility

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Simmons First National on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 191 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, Internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

