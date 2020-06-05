Contrasting Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medpace and National Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $860.97 million 3.71 $100.44 million $3.02 29.89 National Research $127.98 million 11.28 $32.41 million N/A N/A

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than National Research.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Medpace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of National Research shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medpace and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 1 2 2 0 2.20 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medpace currently has a consensus price target of $86.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.18%. Given Medpace’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than National Research.

Risk & Volatility

Medpace has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medpace and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 12.37% 16.96% 10.84% National Research 27.59% 114.97% 32.81%

Summary

Medpace beats National Research on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its drug development services include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support. The company also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.

