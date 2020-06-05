Reviewing Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) & Pacific Valley Bank (NASDAQ:PVBK)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 1.47 $16.90 million $1.21 9.50 Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 1.86 $2.68 million N/A N/A

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 14.51% 12.69% 1.20% Pacific Valley Bank 18.04% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Capital Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bank on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and credit card lines, as well as loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, car loans, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

