Head to Head Survey: Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) versus Cna Financial (NASDAQ:CNA)

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Watford and Cna Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cna Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Watford presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than Cna Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and Cna Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% -30.56% -7.31% Cna Financial 5.76% 8.40% 1.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Cna Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Watford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cna Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Watford and Cna Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million 0.49 $62.54 million $2.00 8.54 Cna Financial $10.77 billion 0.80 $1.00 billion $3.59 8.81

Cna Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cna Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Watford has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cna Financial has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cna Financial beats Watford on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

